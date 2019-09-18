|
Verna Lee Wood
March 22, 1929 - September 14, 2019
Verna Lee Wood, age 90 of Boise, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, September 14, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to the late Glenn Webb and Edna McGinnis Webb on March 22, 1929 in Valley, Washington.
Verna graduated High School from the NNC Institute in 1947, in Nampa, Idaho.
After graduating from high school Verna married Bob Sturtevant and together, they raised five beautiful children, Bobby, Mark, Terry, Jerilyn and Connie.
Verna later married Weldon Wood and gained two more beautiful children, Woody and Juanita.
Family and friends were Verna's passion and delight. One of the greatest joys of Verna's life was working at Chief Joseph Elementary School, where she faithfully gave of her talents for over 20 years, up until just three weeks ago she worked every day of each school year.
Because of her passion for service she endeared herself to the staff and the children, and will be greatly missed as a "Foster Grandmother" of Chief Joseph.
Verna is survived by her children, Bobby Sturtevant (Darla), Mark Sturtevant (Linda), Terry Karnes (Gary), Jerilyn Clauson (Bob) and Connie Kerby (Dave) and many grandchildren
and great grandchildren that will miss her dearly.... She also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends.
Verna requested to have her "Life Celebration" in the church that she loved and had attended her entire adult life. One of her greatest joys at her beloved church was the Easter Celebration of "No Greater Love" that she proudly participated in for over 40 years.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Verna during her illness, St. Luke's ICU staff, the St. Luke's Telemetry staff, the wonderful caring team of Horizon Home Health and Hospice, extended family and many friends.
The "Celebration of Life" of Verna Lee Wood, will be held at Nampa First Church of the Nazarene on Sunday, September 22 at 2:00pm in the main sanctuary.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019