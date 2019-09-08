Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Bella Aquila
755 S Rivershore Ln.
Eagle, ID
Vicki Bushno


1962 - 2019
Vicki Bushno Obituary
Vicki Lynn Bushno
07/13/1962 - 08/07/2019
Vicki Lynn Bushno, 57, of Gardner, KS passed away Aug. 7, 2019. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 14th, 2019 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at Bella Aquila, 755 S Rivershore Ln., Eagle, ID 83616. Memorial contributions may be made to Farm Aide, NAGR (National Assoc. for Gun Rights), or the Independent Cancer Research Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Vicki was born July 13, 1962 in Caldwell, ID to Brent and Becky (Frost) Harris. She graduated from Caldwell High School in 1981. Vicki married William W. Bushno in Caldwell, ID on May 4, 1985. They moved to Gardner in 1992. She worked in quality control in the shipping department of Jet.com.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Bill, of the home; parents: Brent and Becky Harris, Caldwell, ID; brother, Scott and wife Kat Harris, Caldwell, ID; niece, Melissa and nephews: Tyler and James.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019
