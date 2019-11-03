|
|
Vicki Diane Martineau
March 13, 1952 - October 27, 2019
After battling breast cancer for nearly three years, Vicki Diane Martineau passed away on October 27th, 2019. She fought a courageous fight to the end.
Vicki's life began on March 13, 1952 in Nampa, ID.; she was the fifth of six children born to Willard & Vivienne Shroll. She grew up in the Nampa area, where she attended the Southside and Scism grade schools and graduated from Nampa High School in 1970. Her first job was as a telephone operator which she held until the spring of 1971 when she married her next door neighbor, Steven L. Martineau on April 3, 1971. Vicki and Steve farmed in the Deerflat area South of Nampa. They had two children; Jennifer was born in 1973, followed two years later by Eddy.
Vicki always liked being involved on the farm, whether it was driving tractors, hauling sugar beets or bringing a nice warm meal to the crew. In 1987 she took a job with the U.S. Postal Service as a Rural Mail Carrier where she continued until her retirement in 2014. During her career, she was admired by her customers for her reliability in delivering the mail.
Vicki enjoyed being involved in the community. She served many years on the Bennett Club as well as the Upper Deerflat Firettes. During Steve's years on the American Sugar Growers Association Board, they had opportunities to travel all over the U.S. for meetings and conventions. A special bond was formed on these trips with some dear friends- Cleo & Barb Miller and Norman & Vickie Shroll. The three couples built a friendship that Vicki cherished deeply. After retirement, Steve & Vicki were even able to travel abroad with trips to Germany as well as Norway. Vicki's favorite destination was anywhere that had a beach where she could watch the sunset over the ocean and feel the sand in her toes. She often traveled to the Oregon coast for that reason and she made certain that she took all of her grandkids there over the last few years. Her last trip was a "girl's trip" to Seattle as recent as 3 weeks ago.
When her four grandchildren, Megan, Samantha, Tyler and Luke came into this world her life was changed forever. She very seldom missed any school functions. As the kids grew up and got involved with sports Grandma was ALWAYS there cheering them on every chance she could. They were the reason she fought the fight to the bitter end.
Between Vicki & Steve, their extended family has grown to include many nephews & nieces as well as great nephews and nieces. Vicki always enjoyed any chance she had to spend time with them.
Vicki had been attending Lakeview Bible Church for the last 10 years.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents Willard & Vivienne Shroll, father-in-law, LaVern Martineau; twin grandsons, Nicholas & Dillon Martineau and a sister-in-law, Diane Moody.
Vicki is survived by her loving husband Steve; daughter Jennifer Runkle, her husband Eric and their daughters, Megan and Samantha; son Eddy, his wife Marla and their sons, Tyler and Luke; Mother-in-Law, Betty Martineau-Fisher; sisters, Bev & Monte McClure, Judy & Ron Loughmiller, Pam & Steve Johnson; brothers, Jerry & June Shroll, Wayne & Cheryl Shroll; sisters-in-law, Vicki L. Martineau and Linda and Tom Stradley and numerous nieces, nephews as well as great nieces & nephews.
There will be a visitation on Monday November 4th from 6-8pm at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. - 208-442-8171. A Celebration of Vicki's life will be held at 2pm on November 5th at the Lakeview Bible Church on the corner of Greenhurst & Midland Blvd. in Nampa. Burial will precede the memorial service at the Kohlerlawn Cemetery in Nampa at 11 AM on Tuesday. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
We would like to thank St. Al's Cancer Care Center(s) at both the Nampa and Boise Hospitals for their great care at each of our visits. Both staffs always made us feel like we were the number one priority.
The family suggests any memorials in Vicki's honor be made to St. Al's Cancer Care Center, 4400 East Flamingo Ave. #130, Nampa, ID 83687 or Lifeline Pregnancy Care Center, 1323 12th Ave. Rd., Nampa, ID 83651.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019