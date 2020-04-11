Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
601 South Middle Creek dr.
Nampa, ID
View Map
Victor Harrold Obituary
Victor R. Harrold
February 18, 1966 - April 7, 2020
Victor Ray Harrold, 54, of Caldwell, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his home. Victor was born February 18, 1966 to Eldon and Esther Harrold and lived in Kuna until 1972. They then moved to Sand Hollow and Victor attended and graduated from New Plymouth High School.
Victor drove a tow truck for his step-father, Richard Naylor. He later drove his own tow truck until the 90's when he started working for Waremart, until the company changed to WinCo. Victor worked at several stores, including Nampa, Boise, and Meridian. He married Victoria Burns in June 12, 1993.
Everyone Victor met was a friend. He loved fishing and camping at Horsethief Reservoir. He especially loved his blended family. He is survived by his wife, Victoria; children: Violet Burns, Craig (Liz) Eisenbrandt, Thomas (Carrie) Eisenbrandt, and Jodi (Doug) Develbiss; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren his brothers, Randy (Connie) Harrold and Dan (Angela) Harrold. He is preceded in death by his father Eldon Harrold; and several aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 at Noon, 601 South Middle Creek dr. Nampa, ID Memories may be shared at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 11, 2020
