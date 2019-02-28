Vincent M. Andrade

December 22, 1943 - February 22, 2019

Vincent M. Andrade, 75, of Caldwell, Idaho, passed away on February 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Vince was born at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, California, a descendant of a pioneer family who have been ranchers in the area since the 1870's. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and had multiple tours of duty in the US, Japan, Vietnam (Helicopter Corps and was the recipient of several Air Medals) and then in Europe. Due to his strong language skills, he was assigned to the State Department at the U.S. NATO Mission in Brussels, Belgium where he met his future wife, Fran. Following his service at NATO, he was assigned to the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (SALT 1) in Finland and then Austria. After his SALT 1 service, he was promoted to the American Embassy in Reykjavik, Iceland. Vince and Fran were married at the American Embassy in Reykjavik. He was then transferred to the Tustin and El Toro Marine Corps Air Stations in Southern California. They made their life in California where he continued to serve in the military, then in private industry, culminating as Transportation Manager of a large school district in the Bay Area. They then retired to "God's Country," the Treasure Valley-Nampa, and Caldwell, Idaho.

Vince is survived by his wife, Fran; sisters-in-law, Jeannette Gavin-Rotter, Gail Covney, and Sara Andrade; niece, Trisha Bartylla; nephews, Christopher and Kevin Covney and Ryan Bartylla; grandnephew, Tristan Bartylla; brothers-in-law, John Rotter and Michael Covney and many cousins.

Services will be held at Karcher Church of the Nazarene Family Life Center, 2515 West Karcher Road, Nampa, ID on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 3:00 pm.

