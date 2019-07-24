|
Viola "Merle" Smith, 90, of Nampa, passed away Sun. July 21, 2019. Services: 11:00 a.m., Sat. July 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 11288 Roosevelt Ave in Nampa with a viewing from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Graveside: 10 a.m. Tues. July 30 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd in Boise. To read the obituary or express condolences visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 24, 2019