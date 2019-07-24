Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
hurch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
11288 Roosevelt Ave
Nampa, ID
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
11288 Roosevelt Ave
Nampa, ID
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd
Boise, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola Smith


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viola Smith Obituary
Viola "Merle" Smith, 90, of Nampa, passed away Sun. July 21, 2019. Services: 11:00 a.m., Sat. July 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 11288 Roosevelt Ave in Nampa with a viewing from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Graveside: 10 a.m. Tues. July 30 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd in Boise. To read the obituary or express condolences visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now