Violet Mae Ford
July 29, 1925 - December 2, 2019
Violet Mae Arnold Ford was born July 29, 1925 in Santa Rosa, New Mexico to Clyde Arnold and May Woodward Arnold. She was raised on the family cattle ranch in Guadalupe County. In 1945 she married Charles William Ford, an Army Air Force pilot from Caldwell, Idaho. In 1946 they moved to the Sunny Slope area near Caldwell to farm and raise a family. In 1990 they sold the farm, retired and moved into Nampa. They had two children, Charlotte Marie Merritt (Bill) and Robert Raymond Ford. Violet was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, her parents, her two brothers, Vernon and Virgil and her sister Vetress Landers. She was a member of the Deer Flat Free Methodist Church and also attended Karcher Nazarene Church. She is survived by her children, her grandchildren, Bill Merritt (Michele), Susan Spelliscy (Jason), Shaun Ford (Karen), Misty Ford (Gabrielle), her great-grandchildren Kevin and Casey Merritt and Kaitlyn Judy (Taylor), Joe and Sophie Spelliscy, Breana Reid and Adam and Sadie Ford as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins that she dearly loved.
Services for Violet will be Saturday, December 21st at 11:00 am at Dakan Funeral Chapel in Caldwell followed by Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation to the food ministry program of your choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.DakanFuneralChapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019