Virginia Jean Early
February 21, 1930 - January 9, 2020
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Virginia "Jean" Early who passed away peacefully of natural causes, January 9, 2020. She was 89 yr. old.
Jean was born February 21, 1930 in Coleman, Michigan to Father Delmar Ward, and Mother Nina Lazarus Ward. She was the third born from a family of 6 siblings. Her father was a pastor and her family enjoyed singing for her church and local radio stations. When Jean was 13, her mother passed away, and the family moved to Idaho shortly after. While living in Idaho, she met and married Carlton Early. Her lifelong commitment to the marriage saw them through raising 6 children, their 63rd wedding anniversary, and through caring for Carlton until he passed away in the home in 2009.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, 1 sister, her husband Carlton Early, her daughter Dorothy Early, and 3 great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister LaVonna Plaxco, her children Barbara Young, Gary Early, Mary Clark, Sue Gillis, Sandy Early, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Jean will be remembered as a strong and dedicated wife, mother, church member, and neighbor and could always be counted to help someone out wherever there was a need.
Services for Jean will be held at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 624 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, ID 83605 on Friday, Jan 24, 2020 at 10:30 am. A lunch will be served following the service and an Internment will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, ID 83714 at 3:00 pm. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020