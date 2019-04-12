Virginia Jane Rich

Virginia Jane Rich, 87, also known as Grandma Rich, Little Grandma, Grandma Great, Short Stack and Squatty Body left behind pieces of her beautiful heart in all her many descendants and her bonus children and grandchildren who called her mom and grandma. She left behind six kids and a step daughter: Dale (Jan), Tony (Diane), Steve (Lisa), Ginger, Robin (John), Becky and Sharon (Homer); 27 grandkids, 54 great-grandkids, and 6 great-great-grandkids; a sister Betty; and a niece and a nephew and their children. We are part of her beautiful bloodline that continues, even though she has left this world. She was kind, selfless, hardworking beyond measure, brave, generous to a fault, had the best sugar cereal, and always seemed to be cutting edge and hip even though she was old. She was someone you wanted to emulate. She had a sweet quiet sense of humor. She was a fierce momma who fought well for her kids and carved out a loving home in spite of difficulties outside of her choosing along the way. She loved to "Garage Sale". She is a testament to strong character and will be remembered always.

A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the Melba Cemetery on Baseline Rd in Melba.