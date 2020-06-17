Virginia "Ginger" RobertsonOctober 21,1917 - March 4, 2020Virginia (Ginger) Robertson, of Nampa, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 4th, 2020, at the age of 102 years young. She was born October 21st, 1917 to James and Ada Thompson in Los Angeles, California, along with her older sister, ReMae (Peggy) George, older brother, Joseph Thompson, and younger sister, Helen Ludwig.She lived and attended School in the Los Angeles area, where she enjoyed participating in many different sports such as soccer and tennis.She married Earl Robertson on January 1st, 1938; and to this union was born two daughters, Earlyn and Robyn; and two sons, Earl and Roby. They were later divorced.Ginger was a school secretary for over 30 years in the San Diego, California United School District. She was a hard worker and enjoyed those with whom she worked. She received several awards during the time she worked for the school system: Certificates of Appreciation for Volunteer Services, Continuing Service Award of outstanding service to children and youth, Superior Achievement & Excellence of Performance, and Certificate of Appreciation for many years of Outstanding Public Service and Dedication.When Ginger retired in 1985, she moved to Idaho to be near family and took up other activities such as Bible Study Fellowship (30 years), painting, macramé, hiking, fishing, and hunting for mushrooms and asparagus. She is specially loved to read the Bible, as well as books by Grace Livingston Hill and Emily Loring. Her favorite TV programs were Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and The Lawrence Welk Show. Ginger was also known to many as "Grammie." She desired to travel, and travel she did to many places in the United, Canada, and around the globe including Columbia, South America with the Wycliffe Bible Translators, Israel, Africa, Germany, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland just to name a few countries. Her most wonderful travel adventure was when she went to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.Even when Ginger began to have many physical challenges, people would ask how she was doing. She always smiled and would say, "Oh, I am fine! I have a wonderful Heavenly Father taking care of me." He truly is wonderful.Ginger is survived by daughters Earlyn Gilbert, Robyn (Jim) Tannehill; sons Earl (Betty) Robertson, Roby (Enid) Robertson, her sister, Helen Ludwig, 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.Ginger is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ada Thompson; sister ReMae (Peggy) George, brother, Joseph Thompson, and great-grandson, Nathan Levi.She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.Memorial gifts may be given in Ginger's name to Lakeview Nazarene Church.A Celebration of Life Service will be held June 20th, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Lakeview Church Of the Nazarene, 608 14th Ave N, Nampa, ID.