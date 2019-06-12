Home

Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Canyon Hill Cemetery
Caldwell, ID
Virgle McAbee


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virgle McAbee Obituary
Virgle D. McAbee
September 24, 1937 - June 9, 2019
Virgle D. McAbee "Bo" passed away June 9, 2019. Virgle was born September 24, 1937 in Alicia Arkansas to Velmer McAbee and Ella East. Married the love of his life Norma McAbee on January 22, 1994.
Virgle had four children Dwayne (Karen) of Dallas, TX, Mark (Wendy) of Glenn Rock PA, Mike (Derese) of Pratt KS, David of Boise, Dee (Cindy) Tollman of Caldwell and Tod Tollman of Caldwell. Virgle had a Brother and Sister-In-Law, Jerry and Sheila Readman. Virgle had eleven grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeff) Hoemberg of Texas, DW (Courtney) McAbee, Jared, Justin, and Jessica McAbee of Glenn Rock, Pennsylvania, Gabriel, Laurisa, and Donavan McAbee of Pratt, Kansas, and Ashley Stacy of Caldwell. Virgle had five stepgrandchildren, Jannel Tollman of Caldwell, Jacob Tollman of Caldwell, Kaylyn (Kris) Tollman of Caldwell, Tyler (Tawni) Tollman of Caldwell, and Nathan Tollman of Caldwell. Virgle had thirteen great-grandchildren, Joley, Thomas Hoemberg, Odessa McAbee, Haven McAbee, Adelyn Stacy, McCall, Aspen, Bridger, Oakley, Sawyer, Mia, Brantley, and Kaysley. Virgle had four siblings, Pat Lewis of Boise, Gene McAbee of Homedale. Virgle was preceded in death by his parents, Velmer and Ella, a sister Mary, and a brother Larry McAbee. Virgle had several nieces and nephews. Virgle joined the Air Force at a young age and served in the Military for 20 years. Virgle loved bowling and Fox News. Virgle was a very avid bowler and had averaged his most recent league with a 200.
The service for Virgle McAbee will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Canyon Hill Cemetery at 11 AM in Caldwell, Idaho. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 12, 2019
