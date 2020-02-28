|
|
Vivian Joyce Wrzesinski
January 5, 1933 - February 23, 2020
On Sunday February 23, 2020 loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother Vivian (Letson) Wrzesinski passed away.
On January 5, 1933 Vivian was born in Glen Ullin, North Dakota to William and Estella Letson. She grew up in Montana where she graduated from Conrad High School. She went on to graduate from Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana.
Vivian taught high school business courses in Ryegate, Montana. While there she met and married Walter Wrzesinski in 1956. Together they raised four children, Cheryl, Wendell, Tammy and Marla. The family moved from Montana to Nampa, Idaho in 1965. Vivian was a long-time member of the First Christian Church and sang for many years in the choir. She was dedicated to her family and attended every concert, church program and sporting event that her children participated in. This tradition continued with her grandchildren's events as well. She loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her family playing cards, sharing a meal or singing around a campfire.
Vivian is survived by Walter her husband of 63 years; her children Cheryl, Wendell (Jenny), Tammy (Mark) Aranzamendi, and Marla (Kevin) Dean; Eight grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave S., Nampa, Idaho. A private graveside service will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise followed by a Memorial service at the First Christian Church, 619 12th Ave S. Nampa, Idaho at 12:00 noon Monday, March 2, 2020. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020