My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Voris Andrews
08/11/1930 - 05/23/2020
Voris Edward Andrews "Smokey"
Born August 11, 1930 to George and Betty Andrews, Military service began in 1948 in the USAF and lasted more than 20 years. He was a strong, proud man who loved his family and friends.
He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, collecting and making jewelry from rocks and trips to Jackpot. He was proud of his Native American Heritage, his country and to live in Idaho.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Marge Andrew, his children Gary, Rex, Linda, and Larry and his many great and great, great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Military services at 10:00 Am Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery Boise, Idaho.
08/11/1930 - 05/23/2020
Voris Edward Andrews "Smokey"
Born August 11, 1930 to George and Betty Andrews, Military service began in 1948 in the USAF and lasted more than 20 years. He was a strong, proud man who loved his family and friends.
He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, collecting and making jewelry from rocks and trips to Jackpot. He was proud of his Native American Heritage, his country and to live in Idaho.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Marge Andrew, his children Gary, Rex, Linda, and Larry and his many great and great, great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Military services at 10:00 Am Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery Boise, Idaho.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.