|
|
Wade M Broomfield
April 9, 1945 - December 21, 2019
Wade M. Broomfield will spend Christmas in Heaven this year. Wade passed away at home just as he planned: in his sleep watching football. Wade was born April 9, 1945 in Medford, Oregon. The family moved to Wheatland, Wyoming when Wade was 6 weeks of age. Wade attended elementary school in Wheatland through the 4th grade before the family moved to Nampa, Idaho where Wade attended Roosevelt Elementary, West Jr. High, and graduated from Nampa Christian High in 1963 with only 18 students. In 1964, he attended college at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. Wade returned to Nampa the following year and married Beverly Jean Falloon on June 5, 1965. The following year, he returned to Northwest Nazarene University where he settled on a career as a Certified Public Accountant. His first daughter, Debra Michelle, was born in 1967. Before graduating he supplemented his income with brick masonry work and building houses. Wade used his creative mind in construction design in this line of work. In 1967, Wade started working at Severn, Ripley, Doorn & Hanson, CPA's. After graduating in 1969, Wade challenged the CPA board exam, passing it on his first try. His second daughter, Dana Marie, was born in 1972. Wade loved being a CPA and later formed his own business with his partner Herb Points. His third daughter, Darci Monique, was born in 1978. Wade moved to California and was divorced in 1991. His oldest daughter, Debi, moved to be with her dad in 2012. Wade worked at Beringer Winery as a duty drawback controller until he developed health issues and had to retire in 2013. They both moved back to Nampa. Wade moved into his new home, where he loved working in the yard. Wade finished his lifelong dream of having a running waterfall in his back yard. Wade and Debi moved to Springfield, Idaho in May of 2019 so that he could enjoy having more space and land. He was so happy with his decision and was looking forward to watching the crops come up in the spring. Wade was preceded in death by his father, Chuck Broomfield, and his Granddaughter, Shaela Ferdinand. He is survived by his mother, Glenda Broomfield, his sister, Roxie and her children, as well as his three daughters and spouses, Debi, Dana, and Darci and his five grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 4, 2020, at 1:30 PM at Grace Bible Church, 1415 W Lone Star Rd in Nampa. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wade's name can be made to Ronald McDonald House.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 27, 2019