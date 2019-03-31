Dr. Walden Dale Hughes

January 4, 1955 - March 26, 2019

Dr. Walden Dale Hughes, 64, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Nampa, Idaho.

Walden was a devoted husband and father, an accomplished pianist and dedicated professor at Northwest Nazarene University.

Walden leaves behind his wife, Monica Hughes of Nampa; his children, Camden (Cara) Hughes and Kendra (Kyle) Miyauchi and granddaughter, Quincy Miyauchi, all of Nampa; his parents, Harold and Carol Hughes, Midland, Texas and brother, Dr. Marlon (Lisa) Hughes, Midland, Texas.

A Memorial Service to honor and celebrate the life of Walden will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 3 pm at the Brandt Center, Swayne Auditorium at Northwest Nazarene University, 623 So. University Drive in Nampa. Services are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave So. There will be a visitation for family and friends at the Nampa Funeral Home on Monday evening, April 1, 2019 from 5 - 7 PM. An online guest book and the complete obituary are available at www.nampafuneralhome.com

The family suggests that memorial contributions in memory of Dr. Hughes be made to the Music Department at Northwest Nazarene University, 623 So. University Dr., Nampa, ID 83686. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary