Wallace Joe Boren

April 28, 1955 - April 1, 2019

Joe was born to Wesley and Betty Boren on April 28th , 1955 in Montrose Colorado.

He married Linda Coffelt August 17th,1974 in Winnemucca, Nevada and they were happily married for the last 44 years. Joe recently lost a brave fight to cancer. Joe is survived by his wife Linda, Daughter Christina , and sons Joe and his wife Jamie and Wes. Also by 3 grand children Mickeal, Shawn, and Shelby all of Nampa. He is also survived by 3 brothers Larry Eberhart of Colorado. Lester Boren of Cour-d-alene Idaho, Wesley Boren of Nampa Idaho,and 2 sisters Joyce Wright of Riggins Idaho and Rita Aspiazu of Caldwell Idaho and his adopted sister Dinease Wagner and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joe enjoyed fishing and hunting and just spending time outdoors with his family.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Wesley and Betty a brother in law Harvey wright and nephew Jacob Boren.

There will be a celebration of his life at Lakeview park in Nampa on July 20th at 1:00pm a potluck dinner for those who loved and miss him to attend.

Joe will be missed by all who new and Loved him may he rest in Peace. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019