Wallace "Wally" Hitt
March 13, 1928 - August 18, 2020
Wallace "Wally" Lowery Hitt, 92, Korean veteran, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and loving partner passed away at home in the early morning hours Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with family by his side. Wally was born March 13, 1928, the fifth of seven children born to Houston T. Hitt, Sr. and Betty Sproat Hitt. He attended a one room schoolhouse in Indian Cove, Owyhee County, that had eight grades - eight rows of seats…one for each grade…all taught by a single, motherly- type teacher. He continued his education in Hammett, North Jr. High and Boise High School. He joined the military and served during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged. Upon his return, he took a position with Zellerbach Paper Company as a Sales Rep, ultimately retiring from there. He married Marilyn Reynolds April 3, 1953 and they were later divorced. Wally and Marilyn had three children-Lance, Michele and Becky. He married Troyce Bevelhymer on April 14, 1995 and she passed away in July of 2011. Shortly after that, he met his loving partner Joan Priest, who was also a horse lover, and they have been together since that time enjoying life until his passing.
Wally's initial love of horses occurred when he captured a mustang from a herd of wild Owyhee County horses and broke the horse to ride. He was an enthusiastic mule-lover, with too many favorites to count, that he raised from foals. He became interested in gaited horses, especially Tennessee Walkers. He cross-bred them with his mules to produce gaited mules which were the envy of his hunting partners. Wally volunteered to assist a backcountry rancher to extend the local ranch airport runway using his mules in that effort. To reach that ranch he had to use Forest Service trails which prohibited the use of power equipment. After a brief encounter with Forest Service officials while holding his chainsaw, the local news picked up the story and identified Wally as "Chainsaw Hitt" which remained with him for the rest of his life. He was briefly involved in the political scene making an unsuccessful bid for Lt. Governor in 1970.
Wally is survived by his loving partner and caregiver, Joan Priest; his daughters: Michele (Don) Kunkel of Yamhill, OR and their children and grandchildren and Becky Hitt of Boise; daughter-in-law, Dodi Hitt of Middleton; brother, Dr. Douglas Hitt of Cascade and sister, A.J. O'Neal of Cascade, many nieces, nephews, special friends and his caregiver, Genene Gregor -a true angel. He was proceeded in death by his son, Lance; brothers: Joel Hitt and Houston Hitt, Jr., and sisters: Elaine Schwager and Beth Carpenter.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 1st from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Accent Funeral Home in Meridian. Wally will be laid to rest at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery, at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 2nd. Masks and social distancing is required. Remembrances may be left for the family on Wally's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the Idaho Youth Ranch Equestrian Center (www.youthranch.org
) 300 W State St. Eagle, Idaho 83616 or Ride for Joy (Rideforjoy.com
) 28379 El Paso Rd, Caldwell, ID 83607.