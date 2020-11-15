Wallace Kimball Pond

January 19, 1937 - November 5, 2020

Dr. Wallace K. Pond (Wally) passed away at St. Luke's Hospital Thursday, November 5, 2020 with his wife, Barbara, daughter Jennifer, and Barbara's son, Eric, by his side. He was 83 years old. Wally was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, teacher, and friend to so many and will be deeply missed by all.

Born in Boise Idaho, January 19, 1937, to Wallace and Lucielle Matthews Pond, Wally was the adored younger brother of his two sisters, Patricia and Ruth. He attended Washington School and has remained friends with many of his North End buddies since the 1st grade, all of whom graduated together from Boise High School, Class of '55. Years later you could find many of the group having coffee together in downtown Boise, reminiscing and "solving world problems."

Wally attended Boise Jr College for his first two years, transferred to University of Utah (Kappa Sig) through post-grad, and then to Johns Hopkins University. He obtained his Doctorate at his beloved University of Maryland. "Fear the turtle!" was his classic warning before any University of Maryland basketball game.

Wally married his first wife, Sharon Wall, in 1962, with whom he raised two children, Wallace and Jennifer. Over the years he lived in Montgomery, Alabama, Baltimore, Maryland, and Atlanta, Georgia. In 1973, he and his young family returned to Hailey, Idaho and eventually back to Boise, a city he loved.

Professionally, Wally had a wonderfully varied career. He was an active duty officer in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War years. He later served with Idaho Air National Guard and retired as a Lt. Colonel. Wally loved teaching, beginning his teaching career as a math teacher and coach at South Junior High. Over the years he was a faculty member at the University of Maryland, Federal City College in Washington D.C., and Boise State University. He was still teaching at BSU when he retired. Wally was Director of Psychological Services for the Elks Rehabilitation Hospital for many years. He was also State Social Actions Officer and Psychologist for Idaho Air National Guard and did workshops for many government organizations and business groups. During this time he kept a private practice in Boise focusing on individual and family counseling.

Wally was known for his humor, insights, colorful language and turns of phrase. His nephew, David, says of Wally, "Uncle was brilliant at celebrating and making people feel celebrated." A close friend recalls, "Wally was brilliant, funny, articulate, sensitive, caring, handsome, and had a wonderful life." Wally touched the lives of more than just family, including those he influenced as a teacher and therapist. Over the years he and his wife, Barbara, would often hear: "You were the best professor I ever had!" "Wally Pond saved our marriage!" "Wally helped get me through the hardest time of my life."

Wally and Barbara loved traveling. When picking their next destination, he always told her, "I want to go where you want to go." They had wonderful years of travel all over Europe, Canada and the US. Wally loved learning new historical tidbits and made new friends in every country, every city, and every campground they ever visited. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hiking, road trips. Many of these times were journeys to be with their children and grandchildren. He was a beloved and engaging "Grandpapa" to all of his 11 grandchildren.

And there was always politics. Wally was fascinated with our history, our Founding Fathers, the beauty of our Constitution, and the pursuit of social justice. So taken by US history, he volunteered in Williamsburg to be Patrick Henry at a House of Burgesses presentation. He marched at Selma and was Director of the Vista Volunteer Center in Baltimore for many years.

In 2013, Wally had a significant stroke that compromised his mobility and his speech. He remarked ironically, "And I used to talk for a living!" Despite his aphasia, he was always the same Wally with his sense of humor and enthusiasm for hearing others' stories. He became a consummate listener, quietly taking in stories, fully engaged, and replying with a classic phrase like, "Dynamite!" or "The hell you say?" Wally truly was a lifelong learner even after his stroke. He thoroughly enjoyed the Osher classes and community for 14 years. He loved the Philharmonic, BCT, both Ashland and Idaho Shakespeare festivals, and discovering live theater in any new city. Although the challenges presented by the stroke were significant, he continued to improve through dedication to multiple therapies and managed to maintain meaningful relationships with family and friends.

Wally was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ruth Pond Walker and her husband, Donald Walker; grandson, Conrad Pond Hansen; nieces Janet Tovey Blanton and Debra Walker Carter.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife and soulmate of 28 years, Barbara Dyer Pond; son Wallace Pond (Natalie), daughter Jennifer Pond (Bronwen Walters); Barbara's children, Teri Dyer Barnett (Michael), and Eric Dyer (Lisa); sister Patricia Pond Tovey (James); his first wife Sharon Wall Pond; and grandchildren Addison Pond, Calvin Ross Pond Hansen, AnnaMae Pond, Elizabeth Pond, Sabrina Barnett, Annika Barnett, Ethan Dyer, Nicholas Dyer, Sophia Dyer, and Julianna Dyer. He is survived also by loving nieces and nephews, Siska Tovey-Sheets, Diane Tovey Kim, David Tovey, Robert Tovey, Marsha Walker, and Mathew Walker.

Wally loved his dogs so much, as well as his and Barbara's cabin in Crouch, Idaho. Some of his happiest days were spent with family at the cabin with a beloved dog nearby. In his memory, please consider donations to Idaho Humane Society or Garden Valley Library.

Due to the COVID risks at this time, the family will plan to have a celebration of Wally's life at a later date.





