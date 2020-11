Walter Roy Bohna, 90, of Meridian, died November 6, 2020. A visitation will be held at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. followed by a graveside service at 2:00 P.M. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com 208-442-8171