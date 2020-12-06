Walter Raymond "Bill" Dickerson
Walter Raymond "Bill" Dickerson was a native Idahoan, born in Weiser in 1934 and was raised on the family farm.
He graduated from Weiser HS in 1953 and was active in football, swimming, track and shenanigans.
After high school he worked in construction for Morrison-Knudsen on the Brownlee Dam and married Kay Kauffman Dickerson in Evergreen CO. in 1960. They settled in Boise where he worked for General Tire prior to moving to Elko, NV in 1964. He worked at Carlin Gold Mine until their return to Idaho in 1972. As a diesel mechanic he worked for Kenworth and Caterpillar, ultimately owning Bill's PM Service.
He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Nampa and for 16 years was a volunteer for Mercy Medical Center/St. Alphonsus Hospitals as a driver for their community Nampa Express service. In 2009, Nampa honored him as Citizen of the Year.
He enjoyed his grandkids, golfing, camping, fishing, a good game of cards, his backyard swimming pool and Dickerson/Galloway family reunions in McCall ID.
He was preceded in death by wife Kay Dickerson in 2007, parents Walter "Bill" and Velma Dickerson and brother Roy.
He is survived by daughter Tresa "Terri" Dickerson of Boise, son David (Mindi) Dickerson of Nampa, grandchildren Katherine "Katie", Dylan and Levi and beloved great-granddaughter Josie. His brother Richard (Melba) Dickerson of Fruitland. Multiple nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Weiser Dec. 12th (following social distancing protocol) at 2:00. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Alphonsus to support the Nampa (aka Mercy) Express Van Service in memory of Bill Dickerson. On-line @ https://donate.saintalphonsus.org/nampa
(please select Mercy Express Van). Checks may be sent to: St. Alphonsus Nampa Health Foundation c/o Nampa Express Van Program 4300 E Flamingo Rd, Nampa ID 83687