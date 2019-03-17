Walter "Walt" Louis Neitz

April 22, 1931 - March 14, 2019

The stars shined brighter on March 14, 2019, as our Dad and Mom's beloved husband rode off into his final sunset.

In life, through his career as a Land Surveyor, Walt taught us to feel the heartbeats of the land, mountains, rivers and valleys.

His love of the land was only surpassed by the love he held for his wife and family.

Walt's and his wife Alice shared a life of love that was beyond words, or measure. His joy for his family could be seen in the twinkle of his eyes, the smile on his face and the warmth of his words.

Walt is now the twinkle of the stars, the colors of the sunset and the warmth of the sun on our faces.

He is watching over his wife and family from the saddle of his horse Ben and his pard'ner Gus by his side.

A Celebration of Walt's Life will be held on:

March 23, 2019

2PM-4PM

LifeSprings Christian Church

174 N. Star Road

Star, ID 83669

Flowers may be sent to: Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So., Nampa, Idaho and an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary