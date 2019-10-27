|
|
Walter K. Smith
October 13, 1934 - October 21, 2019
Walter K. Smith passed away from Parkinson's Disease on October 21, 2019. He was born in Corbin, Kentucky on October 13, 1934 to Victor Eugene Smith and Ida Eaton Smith. After serving in the Air Force, he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. Eventually, he worked in the food processing industry laying out food processing plants and upgrading food processing plants. He enjoyed auctions, restoring cars and tractors, and being outdoors. He was preceded in death by one sister, four brothers, and his parents. He is survived by his brothers: Carl and Roy, his wife Mary Joyce, and children: Monte, Shelley, and Susan, and two grandchildren.
His life will be remembered at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Kuna United Methodist Church, 260 4th St. in Kuna. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019