|
|
Warren Leroy Hollenbeck
June 6, 1946 - November 21, 2019
My name is Warren Hollenbeck, and I'd like to tell you a little about my life here on Earth. I was born in Rupert, ID on June 6, 1946. I excelled not the least in things athletic or musical, but more than held my own in academics and frivolity. Unlike many teenagers I loved my family, parents Wayne and Dorothy as well as my sister Kate, very much. No one was more surprised than me that I made it all the way to college without jail time or drug addiction. I continued my education at the University of Utah in 1964 and graduated in 1969 with a degree in accounting, an MBA and a commission in the Army. After two military schools in Georgia and New Jersey, where I viewed firsthand 1970s racial tensions, I spent a year in Korea. Upon discharge I married and had three terrific children, Heather, Jeffery, and Michael. During this period, I was employed as an accountant for several Boise businesses and even had my own CPA practice for two years.
Following divorce, I met my forever sweetheart, Karen. For over 15 fabulous years we worked together in real estate for the happiest chapter of my life. Working side by side with my beautiful wife offered many opportunities for vacations, job related experiences and ultimately, 30 wonderful years of domestic joy. In addition, I welcomed two beautiful daughters, Misty and Wendy, to my family and loved each of them thoroughly. The current tally of grandchildren stands at 23 but one never knows, the final count may go higher. I found something different and special in each grandchild and one of my great joys in life was watching them grow and blossom at each stage of development.
After our kids were well on their way, dogs became "the kids" for Karen and I. Labbies were our pets of choice 3 different times but the Wheatens, Murphy & Bailey, were the showstoppers. Their unbridled enthusiasm for capturing squirrels and frantic lunges to that purpose kept everyone in stitches for many years. I had a blessed life, but it was all my close friends and family accumulated along the way that really put the condiments on the sandwich. I truly loved and enjoyed all my great buddies.
My heart-felt thanks to each of my friends and family members for making my life awesome!
-Warren
I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Dr. Dan Zuckerman, Dr. Joshua Barton, Dr. William Bollinger, and the entire MSTI team. Thanks are also due to St. Luke's Hospice program, with a special loving thank you to nurse Amy. Mattress RX is a business I want to thank for their extreme generosity. To all family and friends who have walked alongside Warren and I, thank you.
-Karen
Please join the family for a celebration of Warren within the Emmaus Center at the Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 North 11th Street in Boise, at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5th, 2019.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019