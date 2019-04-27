Wayne Oliver Fairchild

Wayne Oliver Fairchild, 96, a long-time resident of Nampa, Idaho, passed away at home, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, of natural causes. Wayne was born November 30, 1922 to Oliver Edmond and Bertha Eggers Fairchild in Lewellen, Garden, Nebraska. When his mother passed away in 1935 Wayne and his father lived in Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska, until settling in Nampa, Idaho where he met his future wife Lorraine Geisler. They married June 20, 1942.

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wayne held various callings including temple worker in the Boise Idaho Temple. He served a full-time mission with his wife in the Denver Colorado Mission from 1986-1987.

He served on the battleship U.S.S. Maryland from 1943 to 1945 during World War II. Previously he spent time in the Civilian Conservation Corps in Idaho, worked drilling wells in the northwest, and helped weld Liberty Ships in Portland. After the war, he worked for the Nampa Water Department, retiring in 1983 as the Superintendent. After retirement he kept busy with various family activities, volunteering with church and other groups including the Warhawk Air Museum.

Besides his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Lorraine; his sons Terry and Darwin G (infant); his daughter Judy Ann (infant); daughter-in-law Nancy; sister Wilma Marie; brother Charles Jon; half-brother Michael Lee Fairchild; and one great-grandchild, Jessica Dawn Fairchild.

He is survived by his children: Diane (Lynn) Christiansen of Boise, Loanne (Terry) Adler of Caldwell, Kevin Jon Fairchild of Nampa; 17 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, April 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 6111 Birch Ln in Nampa. Viewing to be held from 5 to 7 PM, Sunday, April 28, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa and again at The Church from 10 to 10:45 AM prior to the services. Interment at Kohlerlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.

Those wishing to make donations may do so to their favorite children's charity or to the Warhawk Air Museum.