Wayne Jeffrey Suggs

October 8, 1958 - June 27, 2019

Wayne Suggs, 60, of Boise passed away unexpectedly June 27. He was born in Greenwich, CT, to Robert and Rachel Suggs, on October 8, 1958. He grew up in Greenwich, CT, Alexandria, VA and Southern Pines, NC and graduated from Fort Hunt High School in Alexandria, Va. As a boy he loved fishing, shooting, and reading; activities he remained passionate about through his life.

Following high school he attended the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, VA, graduating in 1981 with a BA in economics.

After college he worked as a civil servant and contractor for the US Navy as an intelligence analyst, software user-interface designer, shipboard computer systems specialist, and network administrator/engineer. He also served in the Naval Reserve. He lived and worked in the Washington, DC area initially and later he moved to San Diego, California, where he enjoyed scuba diving and deep sea fishing.

In 2003, he moved to Boise, Idaho, to be near his parents and brother's family. In Boise, he worked for General Dynamics as a system administrator for the Army National Guard at Gowen Field, until 2011.

He was then hired by Rhino Metals, Inc. and worked there in a variety of roles to include purchasing, logistics, and engineering.

He will be remembered by his family, friends, and co-workers for his unlimited loyalty, selfless generosity, and remarkable kindness.

Wayne was preceded in death by his younger sister, Jennifer, and is survived by his parents Robert and Rachel and his brother Don, an aunt, an uncle and a host of cousins, friends and co-workers that loved him.

A service, celebrating Wayne's wonderful traits and his life, will be held at Eagle Christian Church, 100 Short Lane, Eagle ID, on 25 July at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to one of Wayne's favorite non-profits, the Mission Aviation Fellowship, in Nampa Idaho. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 21, 2019