Wendell L Hyer

December 24, 1925 - May 20, 2019

Wendell L Hyer of Homedale, ID passed away May 20, 2019, peacefully at home. In his last years, Wendell was lovingly surrounded by his family members. Wendell was born on Dec. 24, 1925 at Lewiston, Utah to his parents Ira and Valeria Hyer. He was blessed with a tribe of amazing and fun brothers and sisters, Lydia, Rosalie, Ira Lu, Larry, Pug (Andrew) and Annette. They spent their childhood on a farm in Lewiston, surrounded by a multitude of cousins, aunts and uncles.

Wendell graduated from North Cache High School where he was an outstanding athlete in both football and wrestling. It is also where he met the love of his life and eternal companion (Constance C. Christoffersen). Shortly after graduation his plans for college where changed when he was drafted into the infantry. Wendell served in the Combat Infantry 148 Division where he was deployed to the Philippines. Wendell received 4 Bronze Stars and was awarded the Purple Heart but declined it.

Wendell was released on August 12, 1946 and married Constance on August 28th in the Salt Lake City Temple, only 13 days after returning home from the service. He farmed with his father in Lewiston UT where their family was blessed with the birth of Wendy (Chertudi) and Cindy (Morgan). In 1949 his father and him took a trip north looking for a farm, and they settled on a place in Homedale, Idaho.

The family was gifted with 3 more children, Michael, Stanley George, and Stephenie. Wendell worked hard on his farm and started a dairy where he milked cows until he was 72 years old. His family had a good life, lovingly tended by their wonderful and caring father.

Wendell was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his faith was strong. He was always community-minded and loved people and working with them. He served on the F.H.A board, Soil Conservation Board, Fire and Ambulance Board (33 years) and one of his most favorite activities, 48 years on the Owyhee County Rodeo Board.

Wendell is survived by his five children: Wendy (Kepa) Chertudi, Cindy (Gale) Morgan, Michael (Patti) Hyer, Stanley George Hyer and Stephenie Hyer. He had 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren. Wendell was preceded in death by his wife Constance, parents Ira and Valeria Hyer, sisters Lydia, Roasalie, and brother Larry. Wendell was dearly loved and will be missed greatly, but we know he is safe with his departed love Constance and a multitude of family members.

A viewing will be held at Flahiff Funeral Chapel Homedale Friday May 24th, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 pm. Services will be held May 25th at the Homedale Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where a viewing starts at 10:00 A.M. with services at 11:00 A.M. He will be laid to rest at the Marsing-Homedale Cemetery at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Homedale Fire and Ambulance Service, PO Box 905,Homedale,Idaho 83628.Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com