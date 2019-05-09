Home

Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
18486 Middleton Road
Nampa, ID
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
18486 Middleton Road
Nampa, ID
Interment
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery
10100 N Horseshoe Bend Rd
Boise, ID
Wendell West


Wendell West Obituary
Wendell Schofield West, 89, of Nampa, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at his home. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 18486 Middleton Rd. in Nampa. There will be a viewing at the church prior to the funeral from 1 - 1:45 PM. Burial will be at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 2 PM. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com 208-442-8171
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 9, 2019
