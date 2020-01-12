|
|
Wendy C. Tidwell - Archibald
October 4, 1958 - December 29, 2019
Wendy was born to Carl and Myrna Tidwell of Nampa, Id. and attended Vallivue schools, she went on to college at BYU Provo and worked in Wash. DC for a year after graduation. After serving a church mission in Spain, she worked for several years taking performing groups on tours. Then she enrolled in BYU Law school for a JD degree and married "Mr. Right". They welcomed two daughters into their family and then she was recruited to become Dean of Students at BYU Law School where she has helped hundreds of students for the last 10 years. She embodied her words, "As we interact with each other in all aspects of our lives, both in those that we share in common and in those that set us apart, may we above all things clothe ourselves in the bonds of Charity." Her diagnosis of stage 4 melanoma in Aug. was too much to overcome and she is survived by her husband Lyle, girls MacKenzie & Madison, mom Myrna & siblings Neils, David, Shelley, Russell, Shawn & Scott. For a full obituary see https://www.premierfuneral.com/obituaries/Wendy-Archibald/?fbclid=IwAR3axTPnoXomQk2w7fxV1XqCZmIsaCQu-NPiPo_6kMK-B4n9OOnGsAyoHVw#!/Obituary.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020