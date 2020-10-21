Wilbur Dean Baird
Wilbur "Dean" Baird, 81, was born December 28, 1938 to Robert Dean and Annie (Shelley) Baird in Hailey, Idaho. He passed away October 18, 2020 in Nampa, Idaho. He married Karen Delight Taylor November 8, 1958 in Quincy, California. To this union were born three children: Bonnie Rae, Gerald Dean and William Larry. The family was sealed in June of 1977 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dean farmed several acres raising seed, alfalfa and grain crops. He also spent 32 years working for Asgrow Seed in Nampa, Idaho.
Following Karen's death in 1979, Dean married Jelene Ruth (Clements) McCoy on May 1, 1981. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church on May 1, 1982.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Sharon White (Dell). He is survived by his brother Robert Shelley (Wanda) Baird of Fayetteville, Georgia: his children: Bonnie (Redd) Holtry, Gerald Baird, and William (Carla) Baird; stepchildren: Michele (Sam) Dawson, Tamara (Kim) Koegler, Susan (Stephen) Goertzen, Melanie (Larry) Leavenworth, and Cynthia (Robert) Parent; 37 grandchildren and 75 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 24 at the Nampa Idaho West Stake Center, 1500 Smith Ave in Nampa. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 PM, Friday, October 23 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa and again at The Church, Saturday from 1 to 1:45 PM prior to the services. Burial will take place in the Melba Cemetery. To read the full obituary or express condolences visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
