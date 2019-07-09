|
Wilbur Dean Flanary
October 3, 1955 - June 27, 2019
Wilbur Dean Flanary, 63, of Nampa, Idaho. Passed away at home from a long battle of cancer on June 27, 2019.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 13th, *not the 12th* at Lakeview Park at 4:30 PM. Wilbur was born October 3, 1955 in Gold Beach, Oregon to Roy Flanary and Lilie Melton.
He is survived by his wife, Roxann (Hayes) Flanary; a daughter, Leanna; grandchildren, Haayden and Melrose; a brother, Dale; sisters, Colleen, Janey, Tina, Brenda, and Sandy.
Wilbur and Roxann first met when she was only 10. In 2014 they met again and married. Wilbur loved to camp, fish, and hunt at Lost Lake. Wilbur was a hard worker and worked for several different companies.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa. To view Wilbur's online guest book and to send condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 9, 2019