Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
John and Roseannette Redd residence
12 N Midland Blvd
Nampa, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbur Flanary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbur Flanary


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilbur Flanary Obituary
Wilbur Dean Flanary
October 3, 1955 - June 27, 2019
Wilbur Dean Flanary, 63, of Nampa, Idaho. Passed away at home from a long battle of cancer on June 27, 2019.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 13th, *not the 12th* at Lakeview Park at 4:30 PM. Wilbur was born October 3, 1955 in Gold Beach, Oregon to Roy Flanary and Lilie Melton.
He is survived by his wife, Roxann (Hayes) Flanary; a daughter, Leanna; grandchildren, Haayden and Melrose; a brother, Dale; sisters, Colleen, Janey, Tina, Brenda, and Sandy.
Wilbur and Roxann first met when she was only 10. In 2014 they met again and married. Wilbur loved to camp, fish, and hunt at Lost Lake. Wilbur was a hard worker and worked for several different companies.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa. To view Wilbur's online guest book and to send condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now