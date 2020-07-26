William Hudson "Bill" Branstetter
May 21, 1925 - July 17, 2020
William "Bill" Hudson Branstetter, Nampa ID, passed away July 17, 2020 at Meridian Meadows Traditional Care at the age of 95 years old. He was born May 21, 1925 to Ward and Hazel Branstetter in New Meadows Idaho. He was the oldest of 5 brothers and 2 sisters, they ranched in New Meadows.
After graduating from high school in New Meadows, Bill moved to Nampa to attend Nampa Business College. He met and married Leone Duncan and to that union came 3 daughters, Joanne, Marilyn and Noella. They later divorced and Bill married Neva Ivey. They were married for 49 years and to that marriage the addition of Neva's children; Gary and Dee.
Bill worked in bookkeeping at Idaho Animal Products, CB Oil, then retiring from Graybill Wholesale.
Bill was a hard worker and enjoyed being outdoors doing, yardwork, fencing in New Meadows, raising flowers, and a wonderful garden. He kept immaculate accounting records, loved his ledgers of numbers and balancing every account. He and Neva were involved in many church activities. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing and meeting people. Bill belonged to the Elks Lodge for many years.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Neva, Joanne, four brothers and two sisters.
Bill is survived by Marilyn (Mike) Coleman, Noella (Tony) Burkhart, Gary (Kathy) Ivey, Dee White, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Bill is also survived by his brother Melvin Branstetter New Meadows, ID and sister-in-law Teri Branstetter, Kuna ID.
Bill was a devoted father, grandfather and loved by all.
Viewing will be held at Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave South Nampa, ID on Thursday, July 30, 2020 between 5-7 PM. Private burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Caldwell, ID July 31, 2020. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church, 619 12th Ave South, Nampa ID. on August 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
The family of Bill Branstetter wishes to thank Meridian Meadows Transitional Care and Horizon Hospice Meridian, ID for all their love and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a favorite charity
.