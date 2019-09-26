|
|
William "Bill" Milton Dunn
8/26/1928 - 9/19/2019
William "Bill" Milton Dunn was born in Lyman, WY on August 26, 1928 to Cora and Milton Dunn. Bill was the sixth of seven children: David A. Dunn, Evelyn (Dunn) Dillard, Wayne Dunn, Ruth (Dunn) Pierce, Easie May (Dunn) Childress and James Dunn. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings. Bill graduated high school in Prineville OR in 1947. He worked for Consumers Grocery for two years before enlisting in the US Army and served in the Korean war from 1950-1952.When he returned he worked at kings packing plant for 3 years. Later on he joined with a different packing plant and became a partner in the business.In July 27 1963, he married the love of his life, Mildred Halcom, they were married for 56 years.
Bill was an avid pheasant hunter and trap shooter and shared these hobbies with his two boys to create countless cherished memories. After retirement he took up golfing. He is survived by his wife Mildred Dunn and two sons Kurtis Dunn and Steven Dunn. Bill was highly active in life and he lived life to its fullest. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019