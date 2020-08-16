1/1
William Haynes
1938 - 2020
William Raymond "Bill" Haynes
January 11, 1938 - July 30, 2020
Bill Haynes, age 82, passed away at home July 30, 2020 in Nampa, Idaho, surrounded by his beloved family and friends. He is to be remembered as a man deeply devoted to his family, always taking care of us first.
He was born in Lewiston, ID on January 11, 1938 to Temperance and Raymond Haynes. He grew up on a small fruit orchard on Dustin Loop in Clarkston, WA with his Grandma Mary Lear. His job was to milk the cow. He even had to milk the day he left for the Navy, hence the good work ethic.
He graduated in 1957 in Clarkston (Go Bantams). Upon graduating he served on the ship Ticonderoga from 1957-59. He then went to work for his dad in the Haynes Western Army Store. He worked at Armor and JR Simplot until retirement.
He married Gracie Arego in 1961. They had 3 children, Marshawn Narum (Steve), Tony (Sandee) and Annie.
Gracie, his children, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren survive him.
He loved all of life. Some of his favorites were -Meals on Wheels, flowers, golfing, playing softball, the First Christian Church, "Toe Tappin" music, dancing, driving the "Fun Bus" to Nevada, "Spirit in the Sky", and most recently knitting caps to give away.
Sweet William loved and was loved. His life was a celebration. No Services at this time.
Arrangements are under the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com






Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nampa Funeral Home
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
