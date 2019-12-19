|
William C Hinkle
12/10/1929 - 12/12/2019
William Clyde Hinkle was born December 10, 1929 in Pennsylvania. He passed away December 12, 2019 after completing an amazing journey in this world full of adventure and accomplishment. Now he has rejoined his wife, Norma, or more than 60 years and his son Bill Jr., who passed away in 2017. Bill Sr. is survived by his daughter, Linda Treadwell and two sons, Gary and Bob. He has 9 grandchildren and a bunch of great grandchildren.
Bill joined the Air Force at 19 years old and became a crew chief on B-52s. He married Norma at 20 years old and they started a family of "Military Brats" changing addresses every two years. Bill was a civilian pilot in his 20s and when the Vietnam War heated up, he seized the opportunity to change to the Army and become a military helicopter pilot. He served two tours in Vietnam, one year in Hueys and one year in Chinooks.
His first retirement at 40 years old was followed by a second career flying Hueys for the EPA at first and then flying fixed wing aircraft for the Department of Interior. Bill and Norma moved to Boise in 1978 for work with the office of Aircraft Services. They finally quit moving around the world and called Boise "Home".
The third and final career Bill had was to start a small flight school at the Caldwell airport. His business, 'Hinkle Aviation', has turned out 100s of pilots in the Treasure Valley since he started it in 1998. Bill lived and breathed for aviation, it defined who he was. If you would like to make a memorial donation, I recommend you buy an intro flight for a friend or family member to expose them to his world.
Services to honor Bill's life will begin with a viewing on Friday, December 20 at 10am, followed by a funeral service at 11am located at Cloverdale Funeral Home's Gibson Chapel on 1200 N Cloverdale Rd, Boise, ID. Following the viewing and chapel service there will be a graveside service at 12 noon, located at Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens on 4225 E Fairview Ave. Meridian Idaho.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019