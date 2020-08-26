1/1
William Julian
William "Bill" Lee Julian
May 3, 1944 - August 16, 2020
William Lee Julian passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Nampa, Idaho from cancer. He was mainly known as Bill Julian. Bill was born on May 3, 1944 in Lancaster, Ohio. In 1956, when Bill was 12, the family moved to Canoga Park, California where he resided with his parents and three siblings until graduation from William Howard Taft High School.
Bill's love of bowling drew him at a young age to Canoga Park Bowl. This is where his bowling career started. He worked from bowling attendant, to manager and in between became an instructor of bowling. Bill instructed many bowlers and helped in making/running bowling competitions from local to state level. Bill worked in the bowling field for many years around all of California. In his fifties, Bill moved to Idaho. He lived in Idaho Falls, Boise, and his last residence in Middleton.
His working career beside the bowling field, went from sales associate to assistant manager. He worked at Walmart, Fred Meyers, Jackson Food Stores, as an online sales tech, and a newspaper carrier for Idaho Press. His last employment was as a school bus driver for Middleton School District.
Bill loved living on his property, taking care of the tasks needed to maintain the trailer and land. He had two dogs - Sam and Missy - and many cats. He said his dogs were the best companions he ever had.
Bill is survived by his three siblings, two sisters - Mary Boyer and Peggy Hughes - and his brother - John Julian.
Bill will be greatly missed by many.
Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Flahiff Funeral Chapels
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 779-1673
