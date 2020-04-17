|
William Leroy "Bill" Glaze
April 17, 1931 - November 9, 2019
William Leroy "Bill" Glaze passed away with his family by his side on November 9, 2019.
The celebration of Bill's life scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his oldest son's home in Boise will be rescheduled once social distancing guidelines have been relaxed. Bill will be buried with others from his immediate family at Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell, Idaho.
Bill was born on April 17, 1931 in Nebraska. He was the fourth of five children of Oscar and Ada Glaze. In 1935 Oscar and Ada moved to Caldwell, Idaho where Bill and his siblings attended school. Bill was an active student at Caldwell High where he lettered in football and basketball (his passion) as well as participating in the yell squad, 4-H and playing the leading man in the Junior Class play, Spooks and Spasms. He was recognized for his journalistic skills by the Quill and Scroll Society and was a member of the National Honor Society.
After high school, Bill joined the Navy and sailed the Pacific Ocean on the aircraft carrier Sicily. Among many ports, he spent time in Japan, Hong Kong, Hawaii, San Diego and Oak Harbor, Washington where he met his future bride, Donna McKenzie.
Donna and Bill got married on May 17, 1954 in Port Orford, Oregon and the new couple honeymooned at Yosemite National Park. Shortly thereafter, they settled in the San Francisco Bay Area where Bill worked for Safeway and graduated from San Francisco State University. In 1956 their first child, Jeff, was born followed by Brian in 1958 and Vicki in 1963.
Bill's work as a Safeway store manager was more dangerous than one might expect. After being a victim of numerous holdups and surviving a severe gunshot wound in one of them, he moved the family to Caldwell Idaho in 1971. Bill's children graduated from high school in Caldwell and went onto graduate from the University of Idaho, Boise State University and Arizona State University respectively.
In 1985 Bill moved to Phoenix Arizona to be closer to his two youngest children. There he met Melba Campbell, his best friend, companion and partner until the day he died. Bill is survived by his three children and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Bill's name and memory to the Terraces of Phoenix Foundation to benefit the residents who outlive their financial resources. Bill spent his final few days at the Terraces. Checks should be sent to the Terraces of Phoenix Foundation at 7550 N. 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020. Gifts can also be made on the Terraces' parent company's website, www.humangoodfoundation.org/ways-to-give/make-a-gift/ , by selecting the Terraces of Phoenix and Resident Assistance.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020