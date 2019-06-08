|
William Jackson (Jack) Lobb
He was born December 17, 1935 and passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019. Jack was a business owner in Caldwell for over 40 years. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, hunting and fishing with friends and family. He enjoyed rodeo and bull riding, especially the PBR in his later years. He is survived by his wife Lee (Lennis Hubler) of nearly 59 years, his five children, Diana and Terry Precht, Randy and Terri Lobb, Loriann and Jim George, Jackie and Scott DiMicco, and Joe Lobb; fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Jack was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed. There is no celebration of life scheduled at this time.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 8, 2019