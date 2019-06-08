Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Lobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lobb


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Lobb Obituary
William Jackson (Jack) Lobb
He was born December 17, 1935 and passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019. Jack was a business owner in Caldwell for over 40 years. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, hunting and fishing with friends and family. He enjoyed rodeo and bull riding, especially the PBR in his later years. He is survived by his wife Lee (Lennis Hubler) of nearly 59 years, his five children, Diana and Terry Precht, Randy and Terri Lobb, Loriann and Jim George, Jackie and Scott DiMicco, and Joe Lobb; fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Jack was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed. There is no celebration of life scheduled at this time.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.