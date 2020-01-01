|
William (Bill) Merle Readmond
April 11, 1938 - December 4, 2019
William (Bill) Merle Readmond passed away in Nampa, Idaho, December 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 11, 1938, in Petoskey, Michigan, to Helga and Roy Readmond, the third of four children. The family moved to South Dakota when Bill was young, and he graduated from Sioux Falls Washingon High School in 1956.
Bill moved to Southern California in 1958 where he attended Pierce Junior College and Cal State Los Angeles, earning a Bachelors of Science in mechanical engineering in 1965. He began working in the aerospace industry after graduation. Beginning in 1963 he served in the army for two years, stationed at Fort Ord, California.
The summer of 1968, Bill traveled to Europe, bought a red Triumph motorcycle, and toured on his own until he met LaDonna Tillotson in Copenhagen, Denmark, in August. They married on Septemer 13, 1969, in Boise, Idaho, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past September.
Bill and LaDonna were living in Canoga Park, California, in 1972 when their first son, Christopher, was born. Their second son, Robert, was born in 1975 while the family was living in Longmont, Colorado. They moved to Newhall, California, where Bill worked for Litton Industries (now Northrup Grumman), continuing his career in aerospace until he retired in 2004. Bill loved to fish, play softball, and participate in his sons' activities.
The family made many trips in their VW camper van, various ancient Volvos, and a motor home, including annual Christmas excursions to Nampa and McCall. After the boys finished college, Bill and LaDonna enjoyed many trips together in the U.S. and Europe. And in 2000 they experienced a mutul mid-life crisis and bought a house on Vinalhaven, an island off the coast of Maine, where they enjoyed 18 summers. They moved to Nampa in 2004 to spend time with family and long-time friends. They found a church home at Southside Methodist Church where Bill loved singing and fellowshipping with the "Back Row Boys" of the choir.
Bill was a loving husband, a model father, and a generous friend. In recent years he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He always gave attention to details and found pleasure in getting them right in the projects he worked on and the stories he told.
Bill is survived by his wife LaDonna; sons Christopher (Michelle) and grandchildren Julia, Kate, Liam, and Erin of Newhall, California, Rob (Jessica) and grandchildren Sophie, Atticus, Dot, and Otis of Nampa; sister Arletta Adair (Jim) of Kiowa, Colorado. Also sisters-in-law Carol Tillotson of Nampa and Madelyn Readmond of Grants Pass, Oregon, and nieces and nephews Stephen, Ron, Kerri, Jill, Dustin, Darin, Brett, and Holly. He was predeceased by his two brothers Darrel and Dean.
A memorial service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, at Southside Boulevard United Methodist Church, 5420 Southside Blvd., Nampa, at 10:00 AM.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 1, 2020