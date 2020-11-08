1/1
William Spiva
William Edward Spiva
03/05/1928 - 11/01/2020
William (Willie) Edward Spiva, 92, of Boise, Idaho, passed away at Arbor Valley of Cascadia Nursing Home on Sunday, November 1, 2020, due to Covid-19. He was born to Arnold and Audra Spiva on March 5, 1928 in Mound City, Missouri. The family moved to Boise, Idaho when he was 5 years old. Growing up, Willie attended Ustick Grade School and Meridian High School. He joined the Marines in 1946 and served in China. After returning home, he went to Links Business School. Willie met Shirley in 1949 in Boise through a friend. They were married over 69 years. That bond created two wonderful children, Debbie (Dave) Turner of Boise, Idaho, and Larry Spiva of Federal Way, Washington. Willie started working at Southern Idaho Equipment, then Idaho Peterbilt and for a short time Carl's Cycle's, before starting his own business, Treasure Valley Mining. They did a lot of camping when the kids were young riding motorcycles and going fishing. Mom and Dad also loved to travel, visiting Mexico, Alaska, and the Oregon Coast and going on Cruises. Willie was active in the Treasure Valley Trail Machine Association as well as the four wheeler clubs in Boise, Emmett and Kuna. Willie and Shirley had a lot of friends with which they went to dinner every Saturday night, then over to the house to play cards till late in the evening and sharing desserts. This was their ritual for many years. Willie was preceded in death by his wife, parents, his brother and wife, his sister, and many of his friends. No services will he held due to Covid-19.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
