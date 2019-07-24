William Robert "Bob" Wilkerson, Sr.

May 5, 1941 - July 19, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Bob Wilkerson announces his passing after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by his loved ones on July 19, 2019 at the age of 78. Bob will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Jeannie; his children Rob (Leslie), Roger and Rhonda; his grandchildren Shawnisti, Vanessa, Brian, Natasha and Zachary. Bob will also be fondly remembered by his numerous great-grandchildren and his brother, Richard Wilkerson. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Margaret Wilkerson and his brothers, Earl and Danny Wilkerson.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651 with a procession to Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell for burial. To sign Bob's online guestbook or to share memories, please visit www.alsippersons.com. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 24, 2019