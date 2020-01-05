|
|
William "Bill" Randall Zechmann
October 10, 1966 - December 24, 2019
William Randall Zechmann, "Bill", age 53, died peacefully on December 24, 2019.
Bill is survived by his mother, Cynthia Zechmann Horton; brother, James Zechmann and his wife Andrea Zechmann; nephew, Aidan Zechmann; niece, Adelie Zechmann; and caregivers, Cinnamon and Ronica Anderson. He is preceded in death by his father, William James Zechmann.
Bill was born on October 10, 1966 in Caldwell Idaho to William and Cynthia Zechmann. He graduated from Caldwell High School in 1987.
Bill touched many lives throughout the years and was known for his love of celebrating holidays and bowling with his friends. He spent over 25 years of his life working with the good people at Witco and cherished all of the relationships he made there. He also had a great appreciation for police and all first responders and loved to talk about the work that they do. He will be missed by many.
If you would like to honor his memory, please send a donation in Bill's name to Witco at Witco, Inc., 3919 E Ustick Road, Caldwell, Idaho, 83651. The family would like to thank Witco for the valuable work they do and special attention they gave to Bill, everyone at Caldwell Bowl for the kindness and help, and the ICU nurses at Saint Alphonsus in Boise for the care that they provided.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020