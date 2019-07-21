Wilma Bernice Carter

May 11, 1931 - July 14, 2019

Wilma was born on May 11, 1931 to William (Bill) and Berniece Dewey in Oakley, Kansas. When she was five years old her family moved to Caldwell, Idaho. Later they moved to Marsing, Idaho where she graduated from Marsing High School in 1949.

After high school she married William (Bill) Henry Carter in Winnemucca, Nevada on March 7, 1950. They settled on the Carter Family Cattle Ranch located at Cow Creek, north of Jordan Valley, Oregon. She worked hard cooking for ranch hands and taking care of three little boys.

In 1959 they moved to Clovis, California where they went into business with Bill's father to race and breed Running Quarter Horses. They added two more children to the family; a daughter and a son. Wilma worked tirelessly to raise their five children: Tom Carter (Nadine), Allen Carter, Mark Carter, Colleen McEldowney (Jim) and Brian Carter (Kim) while supporting her husband in their family business. A business that raised Running World Champions and multiple stakes winners, including Jet Deck, winner of more money than any other 2- or 3-year old ever at that time in the early 1960's.

They moved back to Caldwell, Idaho in 1975 to be near family. Sadly, Bill passed away in 1981 from cancer. Wilma lived the rest of her life in Caldwell, traveling abroad to Europe, the Middle East and Asia with friends and family, playing pinochle with the girls, visiting her children and grandchildren, and reading mystery books. Wilma was an amazing woman and mother. Her love and devotion to family is her legacy. She will be dearly missed.

Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill and sisters Betty Ann Epperly and Linda Hopes. She is survived by her siblings Retha Lynde, Beverly Tidd, Bob Dewey, David Dewey and Jo Lynn Hollingsworth; four sons and one daughter; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lenity Senior Living in Caldwell and the staff at Horizon/Hospice for the care and kindness they showed Wilma during her final years. We appreciate everything you did for her.

A rosary will be held on Monday, July 29th (7 pm) at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell, Idaho. A mass celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, July 30th (10 am) at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Caldwell. A reception will follow in the church pavilion from noon to 3pm. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 21, 2019