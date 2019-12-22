|
|
Wilma "Jean" Needs
Wilma Jean Needs, 94 of Caldwell, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 27th at Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. Condolences may be shared at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com
Jean was born January 14, 1925 to Alta (Rowland) and Edward Mumford at the home of her grandmother in Caldwell. She joined a sister, Dolores Maurine. Both the Rowland and Mumford families were early Idaho pioneers. Jean grew up in the Dixie Community west of Caldwell and attended Notus schools, graduating from Notus High School in 1943. She attended the College of Idaho for one semester.
In 1942, Jean met a Caldwell High School boy, John Needs, at a dance in Caldwell and they were married on March 11, 1944. They had one son, Rick Needs. They lived their entire married life in Caldwell.
Jean was employed for many years at Family Medical Clinic in Caldwell, first as bookkeeper and later as office manager. She attended Caldwell United Methodist Church, was a member of PEO and Native Daughters of Idaho.
In 1971, John and Jean built a cabin on Clear Creek near Cascade. They made many happy memories of good times with their family at their cabin. They also loved to travel and after retirement took many tours throughout the States, Canada, and Mexico.
Jean is survived and loved by her son, Rick and his wife, Cynthia; 4 great-grandchildren, Alexandria Barber, Amber (Mikel) Leavitt, Jayde Thompson, and Jacob Thompson; 6 great great-grandchildren, Hayden, Baylee, Taylor, Wyatt, Bentley, Kinsley and Luna. She is also survived by a special great-niece, Michelle Griggs; and many nieces & nephews whom she loved dearly.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years John Needs, her granddaughter Jennifer Jean Thompson, her parents, her sister Dolores & husband John Griggs, and her nephew Roy Griggs.
The family would like to give special thanks to Heart and Home Hospice and Karcher Estates for their kind and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caldwell United Methodist Church, 824 E Logan St, Caldwell, ID 83605; or PEO Chapter House, 114 E Logan St, Caldwell, ID 83605; or to a .
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019