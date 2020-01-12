|
Zacarias "Zack" Salazar
September 6, 1962 - January 4, 2020
Zacarias "Zack" Salazar, 57, of Caldwell passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born to Esmero and Celia Salazar in McAllen, Texas on September 6, 1962. His presence could light up any room and his charm kept everyone smiling; he could most definitely make you laugh. Zack had the heart to befriend anyone. You could find him cruising in his old school Chevy CST10 truck, or with a rooster in arm, or sitting at home with a good meal in hand on football game days with his family and dog Tank. He was known to call the plays before they happened and loved being a loyal fan, cheering the Dallas Cowboys on to victory. He was a jack of all trades, in his spare time he loved to BBQ with his siblings, work on cars, and he especially loved being outdoors; be it 4-wheeling through the mountains, fishing, hunting, or raising and showing game fowls. Zack was an amazing and loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He will be missed greatly by many, but the impact he left on all of our lives will be cherished forever.
He is survived through his wife Leti Salazar of 32 years (41 years together), his 4 children; Denae Salazar, Zack E. Salazar, Jered Salazar, Mannie Cabanilla, and his 6 siblings; Sylvia Jasso, Angel Salazar, Sergio (Irene) Salazar, Dellanira (Mike) Cisneros, Rick (Ellida) Salazar, Saul Salazar, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell on Thursday, January 16th at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Canyon Hill Cemetery, Caldwell. Condolences can be given at www.Flahifffuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020