Zachary Richard Julian

July 22,1985 - February 21, 2019

Zachary Richard Julian was born on July 22, 1985 in Caldwell, ID and as God planned, taken from this earth and into His loving arms on the morning of Feb.21, 2019 at St Luke's in Meridian, ID. He was surrounded by love when he passed at the much too early age of 33 due to complications of the heart. While he was taken from us far too young, there is comfort in knowing he had a strong network of people that loved and cared for him and he was in a truly happy and loving place in the life he had built with Katie and Makenna when he passed.



Zach had a way about him that drew people to his presence. Always quick with smart and witty comments, he knew how to break the ice and make people feel at ease and trust him, something he was able to do every day as a Customer Loyalty employee at AT&T. The highlight of his professional life was receiving the Summit Award, where he was awarded a trip to Miami with the Top 2% of his peers to be celebrated. Zach was also a Union Steward of Local IBEW291 where he took pride in ensuring employees received fair and equitable treatment.



Zach was raised in Middleton, Idaho where he attended school from kindergarten all the way to his graduation in 2003. Zach also attended Boise State University and an Apprentice Electrician Program.



As a young child, he attended children's church at the Middleton Baptist Church. As a youth, he attended Deer Flat Church.



He loved all sports and participated in summer league baseball, youth soccer, YBA, Jr High/HS Basketball, Rotary and HS Football and by far his favorite sport of all, golf which started as a young child through IJGA program. He started playing at an early age with his father and brother at Fairview and Purple Sage and played all 4 years on the Middleton HS Golf team where he was the 1st recipient of the 2002-2003 Outstanding Leadership in Golf - Cody Hayes award. Zach continued to play throughout his adult life. He found great joy in playing golf and being outside with family and friends drinking some beers and smashing the ball down the fairway. Zach's all-time favorite college BB team is the UNC Tarheels. The brotherly rivalry trash talks during the UNC/D*ke games will be sorely missed!



Zach is survived by his father and mother, Hal and Isabel of Wellton, AZ; his one and only brother, Heath and sister-in-law, Amy of Moncure, NC; his loving girlfriend, Katie and her daughter, Makenna of Boise, ID; his grandpa and grandma, Richard and Betty Julian of Wellton, AZ/Nampa, ID; his grandma, Maria Elena Betancourt of Caldwell, ID as well as countless aunts/uncles, tios/tias, cousins/primos, and numerous other extended family and friends. Family and friend relationships were very important to Zach.



He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Cheto Betancourt; his aunts, Anita and Susie; first cousin, Chet Betancourt IV and paternal and maternal great grandparents on both sides.



A viewing will take place Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 624 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, ID. If you would like to share a favorite Bible verse at the viewing, please do so between 6-7 pm.



Further details about his Celebration of Life, which is being planned for Saturday, March 2, 2019, can be found on our Facebook page: bit.ly/zachjulian. Condolences to the family may be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com. Go Tarheels!! Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary