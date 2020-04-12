|
|
Zelma Evelyn Sorg
July 26, 1929 - March 30, 2020
Zelma Evelyn Sorg passed peacefully from this life to eternal life on March 30, 2020. She was born on July 26, 1929 to Erby and Lillian Tilley in Harriett, Arkansas. She moved with her family to Idaho in 1959. She found work at Crookham Seed Company and remained with them for over 30 years retiring in 1991. Zelma loved to bowl and did so up into her 80's and when she could no longer bowl, she enjoyed watching it on TV. She was an avid reader and loved going to the second hand bookstores to stock up on some good reads. She also loved to crochet for her family and friends.
Zelma was preceded in death by her parents Erby and Lillian Tilley and both of her brothers, Ray Tilley and "Bill" Willis Tilley as well as one grandson, Shane Tuttle. She is survived by her children, Charolette (Sonny) Hendricks and Ben (Vicki) Jones and 6 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Current restrictions on social gatherings prevent our family from having memorial services at this time. A celebration of her life will take place later this summer or fall.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020