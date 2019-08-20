|
|
Adam Eugene Baird was born in Pocatello, ID on October 23, 1978 to Joseph Earl Baird and Holly Jeanette Bridges. Adam grew up in Pocatello with his 5 siblings and there he attended Jefferson, Irving Jr. High, and Poky High School. Adam loved being surrounded by family. He got so excited and always looked forward to camping trips they would go on in the summer. It would be with aunts and uncles and cousins and Grandma and Grandpa. He loved movies of all kinds and cartoons back when they played on Saturday. Professional wrestling was another past time favorite.
Adam was married to Lisa Walker in 2007 and only after 3 years of marriage lost the love of his life to medical complications. Adam had many nieces and nephews and step-daughter Crystal Ann whom he loved to be with. They all loved him too and admired him for always being there for each one of their birthdays. He never missed a holiday either and was always so happy to be there.
Adam loved making balloon characters for kids and loved to see them happy and smiling. He loved to stop and visit with people and reminisce on life and make them laugh. Everyone always enjoyed his company and it was never a dull moment having him around.
Adam passed away Aug 16, 2019 at PMC Hospital surrounded by family.
Adam is survived by his parents Joe (Belinda) Baird and Holly Bridges. His siblings Andrew (Rhewa) Baird, Aaron Baird, Amyah (Ben) Erickson, Alicia Shane and Amanda Baird, His step-daughter Crystal (Kade) Elzner and 2 grandkids. Also he is survived by all his nieces and nephews who loved him and will miss him.
He will always be loved by all those who knew Adam.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wed., Aug. 21, 2019.at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 140 Bringhurst St. in Chubbuck. There will be a luncheon immediately following services. NO need to go to the graveside; Adam will be there with us.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 20, 2019