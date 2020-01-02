|
Afton B. Williams, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 29, 2019 in Billings, MT
She passed away in the loving care of St. Johns Nursing Home, Garden Court. The family would like to express our deepest gratitude for the love and care she received while living there.
Afton was born in Teton Valley, Idaho on April 11, 1924, the first child of John R. and Alfa Ballard. Her father served as the Texaco Oil Distributor for Victor, Idaho and Jackson, Wyoming. As a child, Afton often rode along on the deliveries with her Father to keep him awake; the Teton Pass was very treacherous and long.
Afton married Heber G. Williams on December 17, 1943 at her family home. They moved to Pocatello, Idaho, where they lived and raised their family. To this union was born five children. Heber worked at Pocatello Supply Company until his death July 3, 1970. Afton worked at Bannock Memorial Hospital as a Ward Clerk (Unit Secretary), doing such a fine job that she won Employee of the Year.
When her memory began to fail and she could no longer live alone she moved to Billings, MT. to be near her son, Roger. She lived there until her death.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Heber, her parents, John and Alfa, brother Jack and two sisters, Rita and Goldie. She is survived by one brother, Larry (Kay) of Inkom, three daughters, Barbara (Jed) of Marysville, WA., Anita of Las Vegas, NV., Jackie (Ric) of Las Vegas, NV., two sons, Grant (Debbie) of Poulsbo, WA., and Roger (Heidi) of Billings, MT. Also, seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will meet friends at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home 510 N. 12th Ave. from 10-11am Saturday, January 4, 2020. A graveside service will follow at Mountainview Cemetery.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Jan. 2, 2020