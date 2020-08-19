1/2
Alaina Jo Funk
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alaina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alaina Jo Bruderer Funk passed away peacefully in her home near American Falls, Idaho on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 62.



Alaina was born April 25, 1958 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Ivan and Ellen May (Keller) Bruderer. She attended schools in Wyoming and Pocatello before moving to American Falls, where she graduated from American Falls High School in 1976. She was accomplished in drama, speech and debate competitions and also attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho.



Alaina married Bill Funk in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple December 18, 1976 and applied her many talents to raising a family on the farm. She enjoyed arts including acting, singing, painting, sewing, and listening to many many piano lessons. She loved horses, birthday cakes, Christmas, family reunions, water fights, purple pansies and lavender lilacs. Alaina shared her vivid testimony of Jesus Christ with words and deeds and served in many capacities in the American Falls 1st Ward for nearly 44 years.



Bill and Alaina have six children: Wes (Myndi) Funk in Alpine UT, Landon (Tori) Funk in Pocatello ID, Layton Funk in Bountiful UT, Kendell (Marina) Funk in Murray UT, NaeDene (Ajay) Salvesen in Logan UT, and Emilee (Josh) Tackett in Draper UT. She has eight grandchildren. Alaina is survived by her mother Ellen May Bruderer and siblings RaNae (Wayne) Georgeson, Ron (Joan) Bruderer, Ken (Linda) Bruderer, Sharon (Lynn) Anderson, and Brad (Suzzette) Bruderer. She is preceded in death by her father Ivan Bruderer, grandparents Conrad and Anna Bruderer, and Irvin and Birdie Keller.



The family would like to thank the many loving friends who have shared happy memories, as well as the health care professionals who have provided compassionate service. A viewing is planned for Friday, Aug 21 from 6 to 8 pm at the LDS Stake Center at 111 Church Place, American Falls. Face coverings are requested. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the service will be a private family funeral on Saturday, Aug 22 at 10 a.m. The service will be live streamed on https://www.davisrosemortuary.com. Interment will immediately follow in the Neeley Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho State Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Rose Mortuary
170 Idaho St
American Falls, ID 83211
(208) 226-2147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis-Rose Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved