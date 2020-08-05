Alan P. Danis passed away on July 21, 2020 at Portneuf Medical Center.
Alan P. Danis was born September 5, 1949 to Alfred and Celia Danis. He was born in New York and then moved to Pamona, California and later to Redding, California where he joined the Army. He served in the Vietnam War from 1970-1971.
After honorably discharging from the Army, he became an electrician and moved to Pocatello in the mid 1980's. He worked all over the country as an electrical contractor.
Alan married Marie "Nettie" Danis on October 15, 1994. He was preceded in death by his father Alfred and three sisters. He is survived by his mother Celia Danis and three brothers.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at 2:00 p.m. on August 22, 2020 at the Danis home in American Falls.
